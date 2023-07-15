Taking inspiration from the viral brand CeraVe, Aldi has made two skincare products that dupe the much-loved brand.

The new dermatologist-approved products from Aldi are the Lacura Foaming Cleanser (£3.99) and the Lacura Moisturising Cream (£3.99).

Coming in at 65% cheaper than their inspiration, these skincare dupes are set to rival CeraVe and save customers big bucks.

The skincare products by Aldi. (Image: Aldi)

Aldi launches skincare dupes of CeraVe

Starting with Lacura’s Foaming Cleanser, the product is said to be perfect for normal and oily skin types, with its gentle foaming gel that helps remove excess oil, dirt and makeup with no harsh chemicals.

The cleanser has added niacinamide helping it moisturise and calm the skin whilst maintaining its protective barrier for a deeply cleansed finish.

Whilst the Lacura Moisturising Cream helps with dry textures by Protecting the skin’s natural barrier.

The fast-absorbing and durable cream can be used on the face and body, helping to retain and prolong moisture without the greasy feeling.

Aldi’s CeraVe dupes will be available in stores only from July 23 whilst stocks last.