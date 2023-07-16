The BBC was flung into crisis last week as it emerged Huw, 61, allegedly paid a teenager £35,000 for explicit photos.

Huw was identified as the star at the heart of the furore by his wife Vicky Flind, who revealed on Wednesday that he was suffering from “serious mental health issues” and “is now receiving in-patient hospital care”.

Her statement came as the Met Police confirmed it was taking no action against the presenter.

According to The Mirror, Beeb sources have told how chiefs sent a widely circulated email about the “delicate situation” ahead of Huw’s identity emerging.

"We now know there was no illegality. So, what are you left with?"



Former BBC journalist Jon Sopel told ITV News' @NathanLeeTV it would be a "crying shame if this is the last we see of Huw Edwards on television when the allegations have turned out to be not that much".… pic.twitter.com/dX7m167yRt — ITV News (@itvnews) July 12, 2023

One source said: “The purpose of the email was very clearly to contain the situation and stop BBC staff fuelling the fire that had been blazing since the story broke.

“Members of staff were told clearly that gossip could be damaging, and would not be tolerated. The situation was described as ‘delicate.’ And the warning shot on their part seemed to work, as people mostly did keep quiet about the situation and didn’t share their opinions.”

The BBC is probing Ten O’Clock News anchor Huw, who remains suspended.

Newsnight broadcast further claims that he pursued younger staff with flirtatious messages and “abused” his position as one of the Corporation’s biggest stars.

Talking about the Huw Edwards allegations and BBC handling of the situation, former PM Tony Blair says the BBC should “stand up for itself”.#Ridge https://t.co/ZoMhCmTrtv



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/XYMRVr0UMI — Sophy Ridge on Sunday & The Take (@RidgeOnSunday) July 16, 2023

It was last night claimed the BBC is still gathering information about the £435,000-a-year host.

Yesterday, a Survation newspaper poll revealed 53% of readers wanted Huw back on TV if he is cleared of serious wrongdoing. Only 32% felt he should not be allowed to continue in his role.

The father of five intends to respond to the stories once well enough, according to his wife.

The BBC declined to comment.