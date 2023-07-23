Supermarket shoppers can pick up everything from swing seats and suitcases to inflatable sofas and pirate ship sandpits.

Whether it's Aldi's Specialbuys or Lidl's Middle Aisle, some fantastic buys are available this week.

Have a browse at just some of the items you can pick up from Sunday, July 23.

Aldi Specialbuys

Aldi’s Specialbuys are a hub for everything hobby and craft supplies, bits for the kitchen and tools for some DIY.

This week, Aldimania has hit the supermarket with branded bucket hats, sliders and t-shirts.

Not to mention, it's helping customers stock up on their camping equipment with cooling bags, lanterns and camping chairs.

Adventuridge Inflatable Sofa

Find this Adventuridge Inflatable Sofa in Aldi's Specialbuys. ( Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

This Adventuridge Inflatable Sofa lets you "add a sprinkle of luxury to your next camping trip," according to Aldi.

The sofa fits two people and deflates for easy storage.

It also comes with a plastic Repair Patch and a three-year warranty.

Aldi customers can pick up the sofa in-store for £26.99.

Car Boot Organiser With Cooler Bag

Aldimania has arrived in Aldi's Specialbuys this week. ( Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

Summer is here (kind of) which means it's time to hit the road and get outside.

This car boot organiser with a cooler bag is designed to keep your boot tidy, the supermarket says.

With three compartments, the organiser is said to keep food and drinks cool for up to four hours.

It features carry handles and can fold away when it's not being used.

The Car Boot organiser can be purchased for £7.99 from Aldi.

Lidl's Middle Aisle

This week, it's 'Outdoor Fun', 'Car Care' and 'Travel Time' week in Lidl's Middle Aisle.

Customers can pick up a range of garden toys to keep their tots occupied over the summer as well as their holiday essentials before jetting off to somewhere sunny.

Florabest Kids’ Garden Swing Seat

it's Outdoor Toys week in Lidl's Middle Aisle. ( Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

Lidl customers will find this Florabest Kids’ Garden Swing Seat in the mysterious middle aisle this week.

The swing comes with two seats with length-adjustable safety straps.

It is suitable for both in and out of doors and features an adjustable sun canopy for optimal shade.

Shoppers can pick it up for £34.99 from Lidl.

Playtive Pirate Ship Sandpit

Let your little pirates roam the seven seas on this Playtive Pirate Ship Sandpit. ( Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

See Lidl’s middle aisle items via the website.

AHOY! Your little pirates can hop aboard this colourful pirate ship as they imagine pillaging the seven seas.

With a three-year warranty, the sandpit ship is suitable for ages 18 months and over.

The canopy also protects your little ones from UV rays (sun protection factor 80 per UV Standard 801) and keeps rain, leaves and animals out of the play area.

The sand is not included.

Lidl customers can add it to their baskets or walk the plank for £99.99.