From Thursday, July 20, Aldi and Lidl customers can look out for the latest items in the middle aisles with new deals starting this week.

Want to know what you can expect in the middle aisles of Aldi and Lidl? Look no further.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including the return of its Baby Event, laundry essentials and more.

You can see all of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Nuby Sit Me Up Seat

Nuby Sit Me Up Seat (Image: Aldi)

This seat is suitable for babies aged six months and over and keeps the baby sat upright where they can see their surroundings.

It has a supportive seat as well as a headrest and armrest.

The toy-filled tray can be removed and babies can learn about reflection with the mirror that’s included.

The seat is available in stores for £19.99 and you can find out more via the Aldi website.

Mamia Children’s Toilet Training Mix

Mamia Children’s Toilet Training Mix (Image: Aldi)

If it’s time to help your little learn how to use the toilet, these toilet training aids might be just what you need.

Customers can choose from a toilet seat, potty or step stool – each available for £4.99.

There are a variety of designs including Paw Patrol, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Mermaid.

They are available in store and you can find out more via the Aldi website.

Mamia Baby Safety Gate

Mamia Baby Safety Gate (Image: Aldi)

This baby gate has a 2-way opening and can be kept open with its stay open feature.

Aldi says it’s easy to install and has a two step release lock.

It’s available for £19.99 in stores and you can find out more via the Aldi website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, Lidl customers can expect to find home cleaning gadgets, Lidl’s clothing range and more in its middle aisle.

You can see all of the items coming to Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.

Vileda Steam Mop

Vileda Steam Mop (Image: Lidl)

This steam mop is suitable for all floor types and is said to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses.

It’s ready to use in 15 seconds and come with two micro-fibre covers.

It comes with a carpet glider for refreshing carpets and upholstery and could be yours for £59.99.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Silvercrest 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Silvercrest 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (Image: Lidl)

For £49.99, this vacuum cleaner could be yours and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

It comes with cyclonic technology making it a bagless vacuum.

It’s cordless and can be used as a hand-held or upright vacuum cleaner.

It uses a HEPA filter and stainless steel filter and comes with a rechargeable battery.