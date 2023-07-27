The middle aisle at the supermarkets changes twice every week – on Thursdays and Sundays.

From Thursday July 27, Aldi and Lidl customers can look out for the latest items in the middle aisles with new deals starting this week.

Want to know what you can expect in the middle aisles of Aldi and Lidl? Look no further.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a variety of items in Aldi’s Specialbuys including toys, plants and more.

LEGO Toy Assortment

As the summer holidays get well underway, you might be wondering how to keep the kids entertained and this LEGO assortment might help you do just that.

There’s a variety of sets to choose from including: Fantasy Forest Creatures, Hulk Armour, Thanos Armour, Rocket Armour, Batman vs Harley Quinn, Off-Road Buggy or Elsa & Nokk's Ice Stable.

Each set costs £7.99 and you can find out more about them via the Aldi website.

Barbie Balance Bike

If your little one is looking for the ideal bike this summer, a balance bike could be the ideal option for them.

Available in both Barbie and Spiderman designs, they’re available for £34.99 each.

The Barbie bike is suitable for children aged 2+ and it is designed to help improve balance and stability.

You can adjust the height of the handlebar and it comes with puncture-proof tyres.

Find out more about them via the Aldi website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, Lidl customers can expect to find toys and more in its middle aisle.

You can see all of the items coming to Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.

Electronic Drum Kit

If you’re looking to perfect your musical talent, this drum kit could be ideal for you.

It’s compact and has adjustable volume plus it comes with six touch-sensitive pads and 10 sound settings.

Available for £39.99, the drum kit also includes a pair of drumsticks.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Hinkler Crystal Creations Activity Book

Looking for something to do on a rainy day? This activity book could keep you busy.

You can choose from Sugar Skull, Winter Owl or Lazy Leopard designs.

Add sparkle to the designs by using the included crystals on the colour-coded adhesive canvas.

The activity books are £3.99 each or 2 for £7 and you can find out more here.

Orchard Toys Games Assortment

If you’re looking for games that your little ones can enjoy, this assortment might be just what you’re looking for.

You can choose from:

Knock, Knock, Who’s there?

Is it red bear?

Mammoth Pairs

Hatch and Match

Jungle Dominoes

The games are suitable for ages 3-6.

Each game costs £3.99 and you can find out more about them via the Lidl website.