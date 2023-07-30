The show launched in 2017 as a spin-off of the popular adult version of the singing competition.

Pop star Pixie Lott, McFly’s Danny Jones and US rapper Will.i.am have featured on the judging panel since the beginning – as well as host Emma Willis.

A number of celebrities have occupied the fourth chair including Jessie J, Paloma Faith and Melanie C, with Boyzone singer Ronan Keating completing the line-up last year.

Boyzone singer Ronan Keating was the fourth coach on The Voice Kids last year (Image: Suzan Moore/PA)

The junior edition searched for singing talent aged between seven and 14.

An ITV spokesperson said: “After seven fantastic series on ITV1 and ITVX, The Voice Kids is taking a break in 2024.

“We’re working with Lifted Entertainment on The Voice UK for 2024 and development of The Voice branded specials.”

The grand finale took place earlier this month and identical twins Shanice and Andrea Nyandoro won the latest series after impressing the judges with their rendition of Faith by Stevie Wonder in their first audition.

It's a win for Team Will and his wonder twins! Huge congratulations to Shanice and Andrea ❤️ What an incredibly talented duo you are 🎉 #TheVoiceKidsUK pic.twitter.com/1yd0UWPmwT — The Voice Kids UK (@thevoicekidsuk) July 15, 2023

Previous winners of the show are Israella Chris in 2022, Torrin Cuthill in 2021, Justine Afante in 2020, Sam Wilkinson in 2019, Daniel Davies in 2018 and Jess Folley in the first year of 2017.

The adult edition of The Voice UK will continue to be produced by ITV.

It also features Will.i.am on the judging panel alongside Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie.