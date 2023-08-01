Taking inspiration from the top Italian designer brand Acqua di Parma, Aldi has made three unisex fragrances that are 98% cheaper than the original.

The three new fragrances, Lacura’s Essence of Italy Giallo, Indigo and Nero Eau de Toilettes are said to be perfect for anyone that loves a beauty dupe.

Previously, Aldi has created perfumes inspired by Tom Ford, Dior, Carolina Herrera and more.

Aldi is selling new perfumes. (Image: Aldi)

Starting with Lacura’s Essence of Italy Giallo Eau de Toilette (£4.99), this perfume takes inspiration from the designer Colonia (£92.50), seeing an overall saving of £87.01.

Described as refined and timeless, the Aldi's Essence of Italy Giallo Eau de Toilette boasts a refreshing blend of Citrus, Bergamot and Ginger, complemented with hints of rich Neroli, Cedar and Myrtle.

It also features an underlying scent of Patchouli, Musk, and Leather notes on the finish, this elegant fragrance promises to ooze sophistication.

The second of the collection is Lacura’s Essence of Italy Indigo Eau de Toilette (£4.99) which looks at Fico Di Amalfi (£94.75) for inspiration, seeing a £89.01 saving.

The perfume will be in stores from August 17. (Image: Canva)

Fusing fruity notes of Orange, Lemon, Fig and Grapefruit, with spicy hints of Cedar, Bergamot, Jasmine, and Pink Pepper, it's set to transport you to the Amalfi Coast.

Last but not least, Aldi has the intense Lacura’s Essence of Italy Nero Eau de Toilette (£4.99) inspired by Oud (£219), seeing a massive saving of £214.

The perfume offers an elegant scent that encompasses a blend of Bergamot, Sandalwood, and Patchouli with Agarwood, Orange and Amyris notes.

The perfumes will be available to buy in Aldi stores nationwide from August 17.