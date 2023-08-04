Big names including Boots, B&M, Iceland, New Look and Wetherspoons are closing down stores this month.

So you're not left without your favourite store, here is a list of all the closures taking place in August 2023.

All the stores closing down in August 2023

Argos

Seven Argos shops will be closed this August, owned by Sainsbury's the shops will be relocating to Sainsbury's stores.

The brand confirmed to The Sun that Grimsby Alexandria Argos will move to Saisnbury's on August 9 and 10.

Plus Scunthorpe Argos will relocate on August 15 and 16 along with the Argos shop in Stephen's shopping centre in Hull.

Lastly, the Riverside store in Norwich and the Parc Plaza branch in Bridgend will close but have no confirmed date yet.

Boots will be closing stores. (Image: PA)

Boots

Previously, Boots announced that 300 stores would be closing, with many shutting their doors this summer and later into the autumn.

Boots plans to reduce stores from 2,200 to 1,900, with one closing this August.

Already shut, Hamlet Court Road in Westcliff-on-Sea shut its doors on August 1.

B&M

Popular retail shop B&M is shutting two stores this August, whilst some are relocating to other shops.

In Reading, the Kiln Lane shop will close to customers on Saturday, August 19.

However, locals will still have a shop as B&M is being moved to a bigger store at Brunel Retail Park.

Another B&M shop temporarily closing is the Glasgow Forge store on Sunday, August 20.

But the store is set to re-open on Saturday, August 26 after a refurbishment.

Co-op

The Co-op is another store shutting its doors across the UK this August, with the Mildenhall Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk branches closing on August 19.

Co-op will be closing stores. (Image: PA)

Iceland

One store in Iceland will shut its shutters this August, with their Fife branch closing on August 12.

Wetherspoons

Some pup goers will be finding a new local as one Wetherspoons will be shutting their doors.

The Bankers Draft in Eltham, London is closing its doors on August 20.

Asda pharmacies

Earlier this year, Asda shared it would be closing seven instore pharmacies, with the confirmed date now for August 3, the stores that will be closing are:

Southampton

Seaham

Feltham

Blackburn

Adel

West Bradford

Weston-Super-Mare

New Look

Last month New Look closed a number of stores and will continue to close more, with the Kings Chase Shopping Centre in Bristol closing on Wednesday, August 9.

Plus, the Crossgates Shopping Centre in Leeds will close its doors for the final time this month however there is no confirmed date yet.