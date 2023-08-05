A “maximum purchase quantity” is visible on items listed on the Aldi online grocery store, limiting how many of each product you can purchase.

These are the limits on a selection of essential items when shopping online at Aldi:

Medium white bread loaf – 10

2 pints of semi-skimmed milk – 15

Block of mature cheddar - 15

Unsalted butter – 15

Bag of sugar – 10

Pack of 160 tea bags – 15

Medium whole chicken – 10

Tin of chopped tomatoes – 10

Medium free-range eggs (12 pack) – 15

Pack of 4 toilet rolls - 15

Aldi said these are standard limits that are in place to limit excessive bulk buying and ensure availability for all customers.

And that where possible they would work with customers to split large orders across several days or order stock in specifically for them.

Items purchased online at Aldi are available as Click & Collect purchases only.

Aldi named UK’s cheapest supermarket

The supermarket was named the cheapest in the UK for July by Which?.

The consumer experts released their latest monthly analysis from July, revealing that Aldi was the cheapest supermarket for a weekly shop, while Waitrose came in as the most expensive.

Each month Which? compare the prices of 38 popular grocery items at major supermarkets in the UK.

Aldi was named the cheapest in the UK for July by Which?. (Image: Getty)

In July they found that Aldi came in cheapest at £71.22, beating rival Lidl by just £1.38.

The same basket of items at Waitrose came in at £87.24, a 22% increase compared to Aldi.

Asda was the cheapest of the “big four” supermarkets according to Which?, followed by Tesco, Sainsbury’s and then Morrisons.

Which? said: “Aldi was the cheapest supermarket in July overall, with our shop costing £71.22, pipping its discounter rival Lidl to the post by £1.38.

“The same basket of items at Waitrose would have set you back an average of £87.24, that's 22% pricier on average than Aldi.

“When it came to the 'big four' supermarkets, our comparison revealed that Asda was the cheapest for our basket at £78.65. There was only 94p between it and the next cheapest supermarket Tesco, where our basket cost £79.59.

“When we looked at a larger trolley of 135 groceries, Morrisons was the cheapest supermarket, ending Asda’s three-and-a-half-year streak as the cheapest traditional supermarket for our larger trolley of products.”