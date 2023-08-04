It comes as the Met Office has warned that Storm Antoni will cause winds of 65mph.

Hitting the southwest of England and much of Wales, Saturday, August 5 will see a yellow weather warning for wind in place from 8am to 8pm.

You can see the full weather forecast via the Met Office website.

#StormAntoni has been named and is forecast to bring unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Saturday



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ilyBMhrWFV — Met Office (@metoffice) August 4, 2023

UK to be hit by Storm Antoni this weekend

Discussing the weather, a Met Office spokesperson said: "An area of low pressure, Storm Antoni, will bring unseasonably windy conditions to south and southwestern areas of England and Wales during Saturday.

"Strong winds are likely to affect Irish Sea coastal areas from early morning, pushing gradually south and east and spreading inland."

Adding that weather in the afternoon will also be strong: "Gusts of 35-40 mph are expected widely, with 50-55 mph along coastal stretches across the warning area.

"The strongest winds, however, will affect parts of southwest Wales and southwest England, where gusts could reach 50-55 mph inland for a time and perhaps 60-65 mph along exposed coastal areas and over high ground."

The storm will hit on Saturday. (Image: PA)

What to expect from Storm Antoni

The Met Office has shared that you should expect the following from storm Antoni:

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

Some roads and bridges may close

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Check the weather via Met Office.