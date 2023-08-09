Lidl is the latest retailer to announce a new sustainable move as all its own-brand tea bags are set to become fully plant-based and compostable.

This means customers can dispose of them in food or green waste bins once they’ve made a cup of tea to their liking, whether it’s milky or strong.

By implementing this change, Lidl estimates the move will help stop up to 800 million tea bags from ending up in traditional waste bins and landfill.

What will Lidl’s own-brand compostable tea bags be made of?





The revamped tea bags from Lidl will be made from a plant-based plastic, polylactic acid (PLA).

This material not only ensures the composability of the tea bags but also maintains the “exceptional quality and flavour” that shoppers at Lidl expect.

From its Deluxe Fairtrade Assam Tea (£1.09) to its Knightsbridge Gold Blend Tea (£1.19) or Knightsbridge Red Label Tea (£2.39) – the change will be made across all of Lidl GB’s own-brand tea range.

In line with its wider commitment to improving the recyclability of its products, the move follows a recent announcement from the company to transition its milk range to clear caps.

These combined efforts mean that shoppers can enjoy every cup of tea knowing they’re helping to reduce the amount of single-use plastic going to landfill.

Shyam Unarket, Head of Responsible Sourcing and Ethical Trade at Lidl GB, commented: “Those buying tea bags from Lidl are supporting our efforts to reduce single-use plastic going to landfill.

"We understand that even a few small changes to our products can benefit our customers, while helping us improve our impact on the planet – one cup at a time.”

It’s thought Lidl’s new compostable tea bags will land in store over the coming months, while existing stock gradually sells through.