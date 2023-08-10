With new deals on offer, those wanting to know what treasures lie within the middle aisles need look no further.

Aldi and Lidl have something for everyone, so get ready to grab a deal this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

From Thursday, shoppers will find scents for the home plus plants and flowers in the middle aisle of Aldi.

You can find all of the upcoming Specialbuys via the Aldi website.

Multi-functional Door Mat

Multi-functional Door Mat (Image: Aldi)

If you’re looking for somewhere to wipe your muddy shoes after a summer adventure, this door mat could be the ideal purchase for you.

It’s machine washable and stain resistant plus it’s mould and mildew resistant.

You can pick one up in either dark grey or light grey for £14.99 at Aldi.

Natures Bloom Candle

Natures Bloom Candle (Image: Aldi)

Candles don’t have to only be enjoyed in the winter as this candle is available in three floral scents – Desert Nights, Wild Palm and Floral Bloom.

The candles have a single wick and come in reusable jars.

They’ll be available at Aldi for £3.99 each from Thursday.

Lidl’s middle aisle

The middle aisle at Lidl is set to offer shoppers Barbie toys as well as pet essentials from Thursday.

You can find all the middle aisle items via the Lidl website.

Zoofari Pet Bed

Zoofari Pet Bed (Image: Lidl)

Does your pet need a new space to snooze?

This bed comes with raised edges, ideal for those who want to snuggle in.

The cushion cover is removable and can be washed at 30C and Lidl says the bed is easy to clean.

If your pet sleeps in the corner of a room, you could choose the corner pet bed but otherwise, the regular pet bed is also available.

The beds are available for £13.99 each and are different sizes.

Zoofari Car Seat Cover

Zoofari Car Seat Cover (Image: Lidl)

If you like to take your dog out and about, this car seat cover could save your car seats from being covered in hair, dirt and moisture.

The cover is washable and comes in a carry case so can be stored away when it’s not in use.

It attaches to the front and back seats via the headrests.

The cover comes with integrated openings for seat belts and is available for £5.99.

Barbie Dream Camper

Barbie Dream Camper (Image: Lidl)

Ideal for a rainy day, this Barbie camper could make for hours of fun with its 50 accessories.

A button on top of the campervan makes the pool with a waterslide open up and it has sleeping accommodation for four dolls.

It comes with a bathroom at the back complete with a shower, sink and toilet.

It’s available from selected Lidl stores for £49.99.