Supermarket shoppers can pick up everything from bathroom tech and homeware to home crafts to stationery that's ideal for the new school term.

Whether it's Aldi's Specialbuys or Lidl's Middle Aisle, some fantastic buys are available this week.

Have a browse at just some of the items you can pick up from Sunday.

Aldi Specialbuys

Aldi’s Specialbuys are a hub for everything hobby and craft supplies, bits for the kitchen and tools for some DIY.

This week, Aldi has launched its Back to School with Pantone accessories and Bento Boxes.

Kirkton House Lunchbox

This Kirkton House Lunchbox is included in Aldi's Back To School range. ( Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

If you're looking to get the kids organised for the new term, Aldi has stocked these Bento Lunchboxes as part of its Back to School range.

The Lunchbox is stackable and is safe to put in the dishwasher (on the top rack), the microwave (with the lid open), or in the fridge and freezer.

Aldi customers can choose from the 1250ml option in either blue or yellow, or the 1100ml version in red or blue.

The Kirkton House Lunchbox is available for £4.99 each.

Pantone Wireless Headphones

These Pantone Wireless Headphones are available in Aldi's Specialbuys section from Sunday, August 13. ( Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

Aldi is selling these yellow Pantone Wireless Headphones in its Specialbuys section this Sunday.

The headphones can connect wirelessly to your Bluetooth-enabled device up to 10 metres away, the supermarket says.

They feature a rechargeable battery that gives you up to 10 hours approximately of playback time.

With intuitive controls, voice prompts and a built-in microphone, the headphones can be purchased for £12.99 each.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

Lidl's Middle Aisle

This week, Lidl customers can pick up magical merchandise in the form of Harry Potter PJs to bed sheets as well as a wide range of home crafts and Bathroom essentials.

Harry Potter Backpack

It's Harry Potter week in Lidl's Middle Aisle. ( Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

Calling all witches and wizards, this Harry Potter Backpack is available in Lidl's Middle Aisle from this Sunday.

The backpack features a large main compartment as well as an extra front compartment which is ideal for school supplies.

The Lidl 'Top Pick' comes with padded, adjustable shoulder straps as well as a magical Harry Potter-themed design for £7.99 each.

Vital Maxx Manicure & Pedicure Set

Lidl customers will find this Vital Maxx Manicure & Pedicure Set in the Middle Aisle. ( Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

The manicure and pedicure set is designed to help you take care of your nail care at home and on the go, Lidl says.

The set comes with five "easily interchangeable attachments" which can be used for filing, cleaning and polishing as well as removing and grinding polish residue.

With a two-year warranty and two speeds, the set is cordless and comes with a rechargeable battery via USB cable and an LED light for precise work.

The Vital Maxx Manicure & Pedicure Set costs £12.99 from Lidl.

Browse the rest of the items in Aldi and Lidl's middle aisles via their websites.