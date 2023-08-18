Betty is set to hit the UK as early as today bringing winds of up to 70mph in some parts causing danger to life and heavy rain and thunderstorms in others.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for areas across the UK as Storm Betty looks to hit from around 6pm tonight (August 18).

The Met Office said: "People living or working on the coast should take extra care during windy and stormy weather.

"To keep yourselves and others' safe, check the forecasts and tides in your local area."

Met Eireann have named #StormBetty

This is the second named storm of this August and is likely to bring very strong winds 🌬️, and some heavy and thundery downpours 🌨️⛈️ to parts of the UK pic.twitter.com/fftgsPw74p — Met Office (@metoffice) August 18, 2023

Why is it called Storm Betty?





Betty is the second storm named by the storm naming group of Met Éireann, the Met Office and KNMI following Storm Antoni earlier in August.

Storms are named when they’re forecast to cause ‘medium’ or ‘high’ impacts in the UK.

A full list of storm names for 2023 was revealed at the back end of last year, with Betty the second on the list behind Antoni.

According to The Metro, the Met Office collaborates with Met Éireann and the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) to name storms based on suggestions sent in by the public.

What will the next storm be called?





The next storm, if there is one, will be called Cillian.

After that storms will be named as follows:

Daisy

Elliot

Fleur

Glen

Hendrika

Íde

Johanna

Khalid

Loes

Mark

Nelly

Owain

Priya

Ruadhán

Sam

Tobias

Val

Wouter

What the Met Office said to expect from Storm Betty

A Met Office yellow warning for wind covers coastal areas of western Wales, eastern Northern Ireland and parts of northwest England and southwest Scotland.

Rain warnings have also been issued from late Friday and into Saturday for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Friday and Saturday will see unseasonably wet and windy conditions for much of the UK.

"While Storm Betty will have higher impacts in Ireland, exposed Irish Sea coasts of the UK could see gusts in excess of 70mph, with around 50mph more widely.

“Storm Betty is also bringing some large accumulations of rainfall for the time of year, with some spots of Northern Ireland seeing around 80mm of rain, though between 15-25mm is expected more widely.

"Parts of Scotland could see similarly high accumulations, especially over higher ground.”

Want to know what the weather has in store this weekend? Here's Aidan with all the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/aVQaNQWtXU — Met Office (@metoffice) August 17, 2023

The Met Office added Friday and Saturday will also see thunderstorms develop in southern and eastern areas of England.

Successive warnings have been issued with some impactful thunderstorms possible for some on Friday and into Saturday.

Mr Kelly continued: “While many within the thunderstorm warning areas may see relatively little rainfall, there is the potential for a few places to see around 20-40mm of rain within an hour, and possibly around 40-60mm over three hours.

"Large hail and frequent lightning are additional hazards for the likely overnight thunderstorms in eastern areas of England.”

Storm Betty will impact areas all over the UK today and tomorrow (August 18 and 19). (Image: Getty Images)

Weather warnings could change quickly, the Met Office said, and recommended keeping an eye on their website for up-to-date weather conditions and warnings.

The remnants of Storm Betty will move north on Saturday, leaving behind some showers in western areas of the UK with western Scotland to experience more persistent rain through the day.

Next week the main theme for the forecast, according to the Met Office, is sunshine and showers.