Now a DJ and goat farmer in Monmouthshire, 31-year-old Jordan worked as a rep for 10 years, and was one of the most memorable, yet controversial faces on the hit ITV2 show.

"When I started it was like a whole different place," he said.

"Holidays back then were about getting as drunk as you can and as silly as you can but now with social media it has changed and young people are a lot more responsible."

To those of you receiving your A-Level results, today feels like an absolute rollercoaster ride ! Today marks the culmination of your hard work, dedication and determination.



A-level students received their exam results on Thursday and may have decided to go travelling before university or work.

A-level students received their exam results on Thursday and may have decided to go travelling before university or work.

Georgia Hague, 28, told the BBC how she lost a friend whilst working in Magaluf and said young people should feel empowered to travel, but stick together

She urged people to bring home memories, not tragedies.

Five things young people can do to be safe.





Don't forget your phone and passport and "always be contactable" Pace yourself and know your limits - be aware that alcohol measures may be different Tour and explore - "make the most of it" Never leave your mates and stay with who you know Have fun - "that's why you're there"

To parents and guardians, Jordan said they may have to accept their children "are not going to listen".

He said: "Make sure you tell them to always be contactable, but don't give them your credit card."

He said going abroad was a way for young people to "get confident and have an amazing time".

Georgia Hague, 28, from Wrexham, was 23 when she decided she wanted to work aboard and headed off to Magaluf.

Within weeks of starting her summer work, she lost her friend, Natalie Cormack, 19, when she fell from the seventh floor of an apartment block.

She said it was one of "a lot of incidences, a lot of fatalities, and a lot of avoidable young deaths".

"There's just such a different mindset when you're away," said Georgia.

"You just feel like you're invincible when you're young and you're having fun. Her whole life ended."

Georgia left Spain after two-and-a-half years and has since worked with the Home Office on the Stick With Your Mates campaign, encouraging young people to be safe abroad.

"My main message is always stick together," she said.

"You're wandering off as soon as you're on your own. You're so vulnerable, and you will make decisions that you wouldn't make within a group."