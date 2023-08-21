Aldi is helping customers face spiders with the return of its Spider Catcher.

Whether you’re an arachnophobe or you’d just rather not share your home with spiders, the Spider Catcher could be just what you need to keep your home cobweb free.

The sell-out household tool will be available to pick up in Aldi stores from Sunday, August 27 and will set you back £8.99.

Aldi customers who want to get their hands on the Spider Catcher will need to be quick if they want to buy one as it’s a Specialbuy so when they’re gone, they’re gone.

The Spider Catcher measures 60cm and can help you reach into nooks and crannies around the house.

Aldi's Spider Catcher will return to shelves from Sunday, August 27 (Image: Aldi)

The soft bristles mean that a spider can be picked up without being harmed.

Customers can also look out for Spider Repellent Spray (£4.99) as it hits Aldi shelves.