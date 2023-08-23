But the budget supermarket chain seems to have a special power when it comes to recreating viral beauty items for half the price.

If you're keen to try some new pricey products without breaking the bank, this could be the way to do it.

As Aldi previously proved with their Lacura Summer collection, endless designer brand fragrances dupes and recently, their smash hit Olaplex dupes.

Now, the supermarket chain is back at it with its very own versions of iconic makeup and beauty items, including Kylie Cosmetic Lip Kits and Jennifer Aniston’s favourite, the Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Oils.

Aldi’s Kylie Cosmetic Lip Kits

If you had told me Aldi would one day make a Kylie Cosmetic Lip Kits dupe, I would not have believed it.

But low and behold that is exactly what the beloved budget-friendly supermarket has done with its three new lip kits.

Aldi has made three lip kits. (Image: Newsquest)

Inspired by Kylie's game-changing make-up product that saw millions become obsessed with getting the 'perfect lips', Aldi has made dupes of three of the most popular shades.

With ‘Just Peachy’ like the shade of ‘Sweater Weather’, Aldi’s ‘Velvet Sugar’ inspired by Kylie’s ‘Twenty’ and lastly ‘Nearly Nude’ learning from ‘Kylie’.

The lip kits might be the most surprising line Aldi has created simply because the kits first appeared on the market a few years ago.

But, with a product created by a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, can an item ever date with such a big audience behind them? Apparently not.

The liner glides on like butter with its smooth but sharp tip, helping you create the perfect outline of your lips.

They're bright and pigmented and work well whether part of this lip kit look or with any of your favourite lipsticks.

Will you be trying the lip kits? (Image: Newsquest)

The matte liquid lipstick doesn't dry out your lips like some matte products can do, and they don't create a 'crispy look' either.

Though like any matte lip, you can still notice some cracking if you use too much so it's best to build up for your preferred coverage.

Whether you want to create a matte lip look or prefer a hint of shine with some gloss, Aldi’s lip kits can help pull a look together.

The lip kits are each priced at £4.99 whilst Kylie Cosmetic Lip Kits have a price tag of £29, seeing a 83% saving of £24.

Lacura Luminous Filter Foundation

The foundation market has recently seen a shift in interest, with more preferring a lightweight glow look compared to a full coverage matte style.

TikTok saw the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter (£39) and the E.L.F. Halo Glow Liquid Filter (£14) both becoming viral sensations in recent months.

Now there’s a new luminous foundation on the block, with Aldi’s very own Luminous Filter Foundation (£4.99).

As someone who regularly uses E.L.F’s Halo Glow, I was ready to see what Aldi had on offer, and I was not disappointed.

The foundation did not disappoint. (Image: Newsquest)

Although it did have a skinny applicator, there was no chemical or rich smell that would put you off from wearing it for a full day.

The luminous glow was clear and gave the skin a healthy look whilst not making it feel oily or greasy and blended out perfectly.

You can easily build coverage without it building up in areas of breaking apart, plus it's very lightweight and doesn’t even feel like you’re wearing any foundation.

Lacura Wonder Oil

Inspired by Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Oil (£20), this brand is beloved by celebrities including Jennifer Aniston and now Aldi has made their own affordable collection (£2.99).

Made to help your skin shine whilst giving it a moisturised feel, you might think the oil will leave your skin feeling greasy, but with its fast-absorbing style, there are no feelings of grease or streaks left behind.

One important thing to know is that a little goes a long way so it's best to start small and build up the amount you want to use.

The oils are great value. (Image: Newsquest)

The oil isn’t just for the skin, with it also doubling up as hair oil to help promote strong healthy hair with a glowing look.

How to buy Lacura’s latest beauty dupes at Aldi

All of these beauty dupes and more from Aldi will be available in stores nationwide from August 24.

Along with the lip kits, foundation and oils, you can also get your hands on cleansing balms, body scrubs, moisturisers, facial sprays and more.

All of Aldi’s beauty products are cruelty-free and dermatologist approved.