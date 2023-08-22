The supermarket giant has recalled The Deli Salami Selection and The Deli Continental Selection with these products containing milk not disclosed on the label making them a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The Food Standards Agency released a statement today (August 22) detailing the recall, warning people who have bought the above products and have a milk-related allergy or intolerance to not eat them and return them to the Aldi store they purchased them from.

Tue 22 August - @AldiUK recalls The Deli Salami Selection and The Deli Continental Selection because of undeclared milk #FoodAllergy https://t.co/MW1UZSkbJz pic.twitter.com/CcrdmfVqxC — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) August 22, 2023

Aldi recalls two products

Aldi is recalling its The Deli Salami Selection (140g, use by: September 25, 2023) and The Deli Continental Selection (120g, use by: September 25, 2023).

According to the Food Standards Agency, Aldi - as well as issuing a recall - has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

The supermarket giant has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

The agency said: "These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products."

What to do if you have purchased either of Aldi's recalled products

The Food Standards Agency said: "These products may contain milk making them a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents."

If you have bought the above products and have a milk-related allergy or intolerance do not eat them and return them to the store you purchased them from.

Upon returning them to the relevant Aldi store you will be issued with a full refund.

For more information, you can visit the help section of the Aldi website or call 0800 042 0800.