From garden essentials to kids toys, there’s something for everyone from Thursday, August 24.

If you’re wondering what you can look out for in the middle aisles of Aldi and Lidl, look no further as we’ve included some of the bargains here.

Aldi Specialbuys

From Thursday, shoppers will find health and beauty bits, gaming accessories and more.

You can find all the upcoming Specialbuys via the Aldi website.

Lacura Green LED Facial Cleanser

Looking to upgrade your skincare routine? This facial cleanser could be the way to do it.

It has four different speeds and can be recharged so you can gently clean away dirt, oil and impurities from your pores.

The cleanser can be used daily and comes in different colours – green, blue and pink.

Pick it up from Aldi for £19.99 each.

Thera-P Shiatsu Massage Cushion

If you’re looking to relieve knots, this massage cushion could help you out from the comfort of your own home.

It can be used to massage the neck, back, shoulders, lumbar, thighs and calves.

The cushion has a soothing heat function and can be yours for £34.99 at Aldi.

Single Coverless Gaming Duvet

Do you know someone that loves all things games? This duvet could add some style to their bedroom.

The single duvet comes in four designs - minecraft, pokemon, sonic or adopt me.

It comes with a drawstring fabric bag so it can be taken to sleepovers and will set you back £19.99 each.

Lidl’s middle aisle

The middle aisle at Lidl is set to offer shoppers garden gear, kids toys and more from Thursday.

You can find all the middle aisle items via the Lidl website.

Landmann Fire Pit Log Burner

Add some style to your garden and keep warm on cooler evenings with this log burner.

It comes with three stable legs and a base plate to help catch ash.

Pick one up from Lidl for £39.99.

Barbie/Ken Fashionista Dolls

Barbie fans should head to Lidl if they want to grab these Barbie and Ken dolls.

Each doll comes with its own outfit and a range of dolls are available to choose from.

The dolls are available for £8.99.

The age recommendation for the dolls is 3 years+.

Orchard Toys 3 in a Box Game Assortment

Why not teach your little ones how to play a range of games?

These box games include bingo and pairs.

Choose from Jungle 3 in a Box, Dinosaur 3 in a Box or Unicorn 3 in a Box.

The games are suitable for children aged 3-6.