Budget retailer Wilko has entered administration after failing to secure a rescue deal, putting around 12,500 jobs in jeopardy and Aldi is calling on those looking for jobs.
The supermarket is asking Wilko employees to get in touch as it has more than 6,000 jobs on offer across its UK stores.
Aldi recently announced that it is creating 800 jobs in new stores over the coming months and today said that it’s also recruiting for a large volume of other store roles across the country to support its continued expansion.
The supermarket hopes to fill the long-term retail roles to those who have lost their jobs as a result of the Wilko downturn.
5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop
How to apply for Aldi jobs
From Store Assistant and Caretaker all the way to Store Manager, there are a variety of position available at Aldi.
Store Assistants receive starting pay of £11.40 per hour and those based in London receive £12.85 per hour.
To find out more about the job roles on offer or to apply, you can visit Aldi’s website.
Aldi also pays its employees for breaks which it says can be worth up to £972 a year.
Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “We continue to welcome more and more customers to Aldi stores every week, and we are working hard to meet the huge demand for our unbeatable prices.
“That means finding thousands of new Aldi colleagues to support this growth, which will hopefully be of interest to those who have recently lost out due to closures elsewhere.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here