Air fryers have fast become one of the most popular kitchen appliances among UK households.

People are continually on the lookout for the best deals when it comes to the popular kitchen device.

Other supermarkets, like Aldi, have seen air fryers sell out online within hours of becoming available and lines forming outside stores before opening just to get their hands on one.

When you’ve got 4 mins to get to Lidl before it shuts pic.twitter.com/79A78XlEL5 — @LidlGB (@LidlGB) August 8, 2023

From tomorrow (Sunday, August 27) a variety of kitchen products will be available in the Middle of Lidl range including two air fryers.

Both will be available for under £100, with the smaller of the two even going on sale under £50.

Other items included in the Middle of Lidl offers as part of the kitchen range will include a Russell Hobbs digital microwave (£79.99), crepe maker (£29.99) and 50L sensor bin (£39.99).

Lidl will have two air fryers available in its middle aisle in stores across the UK from tomorrow (August 27).

Both air fryers will be available in-store only.

Silvercrest Digital Air Fryer - £49.99

Both air fryers will be available in Lidl's middle aisle in stores across the UK from tomorrow. (Image: Lidl)

The compact 2.2L Silvercrest Digital Air Fryer comes with the following features:

Clear touch sensor control panel and LED display

Eight presets for quick selection

Adjustable temperature up to 200°C

60 minute timer and automatic switch-off function

Removable frying basket with non-stick coating

Cool-touch handle on frying basket

Automatic overheat protection

Non-slip feet for stability

It also comes with a three-year warranty.

Tower 12L Vortx Digital Airfryer Oven - £99.99

The Tower 12L Vortx Digital Airfryer Oven will be available instore at Lidl for £99.99. (Image: Lidl)

The Lidl website, describing the Tower 12L Vortx Digital Airfryer Oven air, says: "Enjoy your favourite fried food made healthier with this Vortx air fryer oven from Tower.

"Uses just one spoonful of oil to reduce fat content significantly so you only lose the fat, not the flavour."

The product descriptions also mentions the "Vortx technology" which uses rapid air circulation so the air fryer "cooks faster than a conventional oven and uses less power".

It also comes with features including:

Extra large 12L capacity

Food cooks faster (can cook deliciously crisp and golden chips in 15 minutes)

Rotisserie accessories

Digital touch-screen controls for easy operation

10 pre-set functions

Temperature control from 80-200°C

90-minute timer

Easy-clean accessories

The Vortx Digital Airfryer Oven also comes with a three-year warranty.

For more details on these products visit the Lidl website.

Both air fryers will be available as part of Lidl's middle aisle range in stores across the UK from Sunday, August 27.