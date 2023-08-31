Shoppers in search of a bargain will be delighted to hear that both Aldi and Lidl have a new range of items available in their middle aisles this week.
Starting from Thursday August 31, customers can shop a range of products, including clothing, kitchen essentials and more.
With new deals on offer, those wanting to know what treasures lie within the middle aisles need to look no further.
Aldi and Lidl have something for everyone, so get ready to grab a deal this week.
Aldi Specialbuys
From Thursday, shoppers will find kitchen essentials plus plants and flowers in the middle aisle of Aldi.
You can find all of the upcoming Specialbuys via the Aldi website.
Ambiano Coffee Capsule Machine
Looking to upgrade your morning coffee routine? This coffee machine can make 25ml or 75ml drinks and it’s available in cream or black.
It has a self-detect cleaning system and a hot water function.
After approximately nine minutes, the coffee machine will automatically turn off and it could be yours for £49.99.
Ambiano Compact 3.5 Litre Air Fryer
Whether you’re new to the air fryer hype or you’re looking for a new one, Lidl is stocking one this week.
It’s suitable for cooking meals for two people and has an LED touch panel.
It has a 60 minute timer and a temperature control from 80-200C.
With a non-stick basket and pot, make it yours for £29.99 at Aldi.
Beldray Corded Vacuum Cleaner
This vacuum is lightweight and ideal for cleaning round the home with its motorised floor brush.
It can be transformed into a handheld vacuum with a crevice tool and brush tool, both of which are included.
The vacuum cleaner can be yours for £22.99.
Lidl’s middle aisle
The middle aisle at Lidl is set to offer shoppers a variety of clothing from Thursday.
You can find all the middle aisle items via the Lidl website.
Clothing for children and adults
Lidl is selling a range of clothing from Thursday for men, women and children.
Women can choose from a Chiffon Dress (£9.99), Jeggings (£7.99), Ribbed Jumper (£9.99) and more.
While men can shop a Half Zip Sweatshirt (£9.99), Chinos (£9.99), Polo Shirt (£4.99) and more.
Children can add to their wardrobe with Joggers (£4.99), Leggings (£4.99 for a two pack), Sweatshirts (£5.99 or two for £10) and more.
