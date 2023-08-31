A number of high-street brands will be closing the doors on stores across the UK for good this September.
Big name brands including Iceland, Wetherspoons and Homebase are shutting stores this month.
To ensure you're not left without your favourite store, here is a list of all the closures taking place in September 2023.
All the stores closing down in September 2023
Homebase
Home and garden favourite Homebase will be shutting down more stores in September, with their Newport store closing for good on Friday, September 8.
It will be the sixth Welsh Homebase store to close in the last five years, with three stores in Cardiff also closed since 2018.
Iceland
Three Iceland stores will be shutting down in September, the supermarket announced.
The frozen goods specialist is set to say goodbye to Llanelli, Birkenhead and Crewe this month.
These are the dates of the planned Iceland closures in September:
- Llanelli - September 2
- Birkenhead - September 16
- Crewe - September 16
The move comes after stores in Swansea and Fife closed over the summer.
House of Fraser
House of Fraser closed its Solihull store in August, and has confirmed another store is set to shut in September, the Sun has reported.
The chain is set to close its Guildford branch on Saturday, September 30.
Wetherspoons
Pint lovers will be disappointed to hear that Wetherspoons is reducing its number of pubs this month.
The Six Chimneys, in Wakefield, will close to undergo redevelopment on September 18, while The Moon on The Hill in Loughborough will close before the end of the year, though a date is not yet confirmed.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here