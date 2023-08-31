Big name brands including Iceland, Wetherspoons and Homebase are shutting stores this month.

To ensure you're not left without your favourite store, here is a list of all the closures taking place in September 2023.

All the stores closing down in September 2023

Homebase

Home and garden favourite Homebase will be shutting down more stores in September, with their Newport store closing for good on Friday, September 8.

It will be the sixth Welsh Homebase store to close in the last five years, with three stores in Cardiff also closed since 2018.

Iceland

Three Iceland stores will be shutting down in September, the supermarket announced.

The frozen goods specialist is set to say goodbye to Llanelli, Birkenhead and Crewe this month.

These are the dates of the planned Iceland closures in September:

Llanelli - September 2

Birkenhead - September 16

Crewe - September 16

The move comes after stores in Swansea and Fife closed over the summer.

House of Fraser

House of Fraser closed its Solihull store in August, and has confirmed another store is set to shut in September, the Sun has reported.

The chain is set to close its Guildford branch on Saturday, September 30.

Wetherspoons

Pint lovers will be disappointed to hear that Wetherspoons is reducing its number of pubs this month.

The Six Chimneys, in Wakefield, will close to undergo redevelopment on September 18, while The Moon on The Hill in Loughborough will close before the end of the year, though a date is not yet confirmed.