As with any celebration, weddings see drinks flowing as guests share a cheers and celebrate the happy couple.

But with the average UK wedding costing nearly £20,000, many have found it hard to afford the wedding of their dreams.

However, now budget-friendly supermarket Aldi has stepped in to offer a helping hand to newlyweds.

Aldi is offering free wine to newlyweds

Aldi is offering three lucky couples the chance to save big by winning 60 bottles of award-winning wine from the retailer.

With the chance to win a mix of white, red and rosé wine supplied by Aldi, all couples need to do is send an email to aldiweddingwines@clarioncomms.co.uk.

You could wine free wine.

Couples interested in the deal will need to supply their full name, proof of age, date and location of the wedding.

Plus you will need to write 150 words explaining why you think you should receive a selection of Aldi’s wines for your wedding.

You have until Monday, September 11 to enter.

Wine expert shares advice for the perfect wedding

Along with the chance to win wine for your wedding day, Mistress of Wine, Sam Caporn has shared some expert advice to couples.

Sharing: "I know myself that when you’re planning a wedding, there’s so much to think about and decisions like choosing the right wine can be overwhelming, especially when budgets are tight.

"Together with Aldi, I want to show happy couples that they don’t need to compromise on the quality of wine at their wedding to get a bargain."

Save money with this expert advice.

Offering key advice to newlyweds, Caporn says you should have an average of half a bottle of wine per person.

Saying: "So if you have 120 people coming to your reception that will equal 60 bottles of wine. However, if in doubt, over-order. You don’t want to run out of wine."

The wine expert also shares that you do not need to splash the cash: "Focus on good-quality but great-value favourites rather than expensive, premium bottles. The style of wines like Premier Crus are often not to everyone’s taste, so focus on more approachable wine."