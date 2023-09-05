The 2023 series of MAFS UK is set to be "bigger than ever before" consisting of 36 episodes - its longest-running to date.

Love experts Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas will return for the new season to guide the new couples through their relationships before they make the ultimate decision of whether or not to remain married or go their separate ways.

Channel 4 has revealed the new brides and grooms that will be taking part in MAFS UK 2023 which includes a former Geordie Shore star and the show's first transgender contestant.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 cast

The Grooms

Arthur

Arthur, 34, is a tennis coach from London. (Image: Channel 4)

Age: 34

From: London

Arthur was born in Poland before at the age of 16 moving to England with his mother and stepfather.

He didn’t speak a word of English and had to take on the role of raising his one-year-old brother so his parents could work.

Now, Arthur is a successful tennis coach and travels all over the world to coach the most successful players.

Arthur is ready for that committed, loving relationship and wants the fairytale he has dreamed of since he was a young boy.

Brad

Age: 27

From: Grimsby

With his bad-boy look, Brad had success from an early age with his modelling career.

Since then, he has ended up feeling overwhelmed with the party lifestyle, so turned to spirituality.

Wearing his heart on his sleeve, Brad falls quickly into relationships.

He is a firm believer that people only fall in love three times in life, so he’s hoping that Married at First Sight UK will be third time lucky.

Georges

Age: 30

From: Surrey

Georges grew up in Romsey and spent most of his childhood in private school followed by boarding school.

Single for the last four years, Georges describes himself as weird and wonderful.

He’s outspoken and unafraid of ruffling feathers.

Georges aspires to live a life of luxury, ideally with a likeminded partner by his side

Luke

Having a happy family is all Luke has ever wanted. (Image: Channel 4)

Age: 30

From: Clacton

Luke has had his fair share of rejection over the years, and he struggles to meet a girl who is willing to be all in.

Describing his dating life as “a mess,” Luke is sick of dating apps.

He is hoping the experts can help find a down-to-earth woman who is after the same end goal as him, as having a happy family is all he’s ever wanted.

Nathanial

Nathanial appeared on Geordie Shore in 2021. (Image: Channel 4)

Age: 36

From: Manchester

Nathanial has appeared on TV before, featuring on Geordie Shore: Hot Single Summer in 2021, according to The Sun.

The former Geordie Shore star exudes charisma and charm, his MAFS bio explains.

Being an events marketing manager with a jet-set lifestyle, Nathanial is always on the move.

He is on the search for love, open-minded and focused on finding that perfect connection.

Paul

Age: 26

From: Chesham

Paul lights up every room he enters and is a true socialite with a zest for life and adventure according to his MAFS profile.

Paul leads an extremely active lifestyle and is a keen footballer, boxer and gym-goer.

He said he would love to meet somebody with a similar outlook on life.

He has made many attempts to have a proper relationship, but nothing seems to stick.

Failed conventional dating methods have left him longing for lasting love and he’s determined to tackle this experiment head-on in a bid to meet his soulmate once and for all.

Terence

Terence, 40, is a father of three. (Image: Channel 4)

Age: 40

From: Reading

Father-of-three Terence is the life and soul of the party with a heart of gold.

For the past two years of being single, Terence has led a bachelor lifestyle.

However, hitting 40 was a turning point and he feels that he is finally ready to find the one.

Thomas

Thomas, 27, is a traditional animal-loving gent. (Image: Channel 4)

Age: 27

From: Wiltshire

This traditional, animal-loving gent, with a passion for travel and adventure, is looking to find a soulmate who will accept not just him but his feline friends.

He is a gentleman and he is after a lady he can spoil and look after.

Thomas is ready to flourish in a marriage and is excited to watch his bride walk down the aisle.

The Brides

Ella

Ella, 29, from Weston-Super-Mare will be one of the brides on MAFS UK 2023. (Image: Channel 4)

Age: 29

From: Weston-Super-Mare

This blonde bombshell has a big heart and a big sense of humor according to her MAFS profile.

Ella, who is the first transgender contestant on MAFS UK according to The Sun, lives with her nan - describing them as the dynamic duo everyone needs in their life.

Ella loves love and she cannot wait to settle down with the right person one day. Will the experts find the right person for her?

Jay

Age: 31

From: Lancashire

Jay is known for being the funny one without trying with plenty of positive and happy-go-lucky energy.

Single for just a few months, Jay is looking for the right person to settle down with – she’s ideally looking for a cheeky chappy and someone who can make her laugh.

Laura

Age: 34

From: Hampshire

Laura loves the finer things in life and spends most of her weekends out in Chelsea.

She loves her designer handbags and admits she owns a lot.

Laura is successful and describes herself as a bit of a ‘boss b****’.

She knows what she does and doesn’t want in life since her former partner unexpectedly ended their marriage.

But Laura is not giving up on love and is ready to commit entirely to the experiment and hopefully leave the process with the love of her life.

Peggy

Peggy is ready to meet her knight in shining armour. (Image: Channel 4)

Age: 32

From: Kent

Over the years, the secret geek has picked up the nickname -“Picky Peggy,” due to how she is with men and “Peggy in the middle,” as she is always the centre of any drama.

She lives the glam life, but when it comes to men she is still searching for a happy conclusion to her fairytale.

Peggy is more than ready for her knight in shining armour, and she will not stop until she gets what she wants – a man!

Porscha

Porscha, 36, from London is old school when it comes to love. (Image: Channel 4)

Age: 36

From: London

Porscha is a force to be reckoned with, but ultimately has a big heart, her MAFS profile says.

She is old school when it comes to love and has traditional values.

She is a very loving single mum and holds her Christian faith in high regard.

After exhausting all her options, Porscha has come to the experiment to find her alpha male.

Rosaline

Rosaline, 28, from Crewe has only been single for six months. (Image: Channel 4)

Age: 28

From: Crewe

Rosaline is a quirky ball of energy who was born and raised in Crewe according to her MAFS bio.

She grew up on a working farm surrounded by animals.

She has been single for six months after her ex-boyfriend broke up with her, which she says was a complete shock and broke her heart.

However, deep down, she just wants to meet her dream man, get married and have her ever after.

Shona

Shona is hoping to break a cycle of whirlwind flings. (Image: Channel 4)

Age: 31

From: Nottingham

Shona won’t hold back from speaking her mind. Unruffled by outside judgement, Shona describes herself as a true free spirit and recently got into spirituality and Yoga.

She has everything going for her: a great job, her own home, and a wonderful family.

There’s only one thing missing - a husband!

After a number of failed relationships, Shona is eager to enlist the help of the experts to break the cycle of whirlwind flings, once and for all.

Tasha

Tasha, 25, describes herself as a 'typical Leeds girl' (Image: Cannel 4)

Age: 25

From: Leeds

Tasha describes herself as a 'typical Leeds girl’ because she's the life and soul of the party.

Underneath her sassy exterior, Tasha is very caring and has a lot of love to give.

She dreams of starting a family of her own one day so is looking for a man who loves children as much as she does.

While an exact date is yet to be revealed, Married at First Sight UK will return on E4 later this year.