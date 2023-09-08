The urgent food alert was issued on the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website where the organisation said: "Costa is recalling several sandwich and wrap products because they may contain small stones. This may present a choking hazard and are unsafe to eat."

The FSA revealed the affected products and issued advice on what affected customers should do.

What Costa sandwiches and wraps 'may contain small stones' amid recall?





According to Costa and the FSA, the affected products being recalled include:

Costa Chicken & Bacon Wrap

Pack size: 192g

Use by: September 02, 07 and 08

Costa Southern Fried Chicken Wrap

Pack size: 214g

Use by: September 06, 07 and 08

Costa Chicken Salad Sandwich

Pack size: 206g

Use by: September 06, 07 and 08

Costa BLT sandwich

Pack size: 182g

Use by: September 06, 07 and 08

What should customers affected by the Costa sandwich and wrap recall do?





Costa has released a recall of these products with customers who have bought the above urged to not eat them.

Consumers are instead being asked to return these items to the store they purchased them from for a full refund.

For more information, please contact Costa on 0333 003 5883.