From Thursday, September 14, there are a range of items coming to the middle aisles of the supermarkets including household items, laptops, kids’ toys and more.

Let’s take a look at some of the items customers can pick up this week.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

Aldi Specialbuys

From Thursday, shoppers will find kids’ toys, hobbies and crafts plus plants and flowers in the middle aisle of Aldi.

You can find all of the upcoming Specialbuys via the Aldi website.

So Crafty Fabric Fat Quarters

So Crafty Fabric Fat Quarters (Image: Aldi)

Whether you’re a keen crafter or want to learn how to start making things, these packs of material could be just what you need.

Customers can choose from different designs with five or six pieces of material in each: Water Lillies (5), Sunflowers (5), Autumn Green (6), Autumn Orange (6).

The material can be used to make your own pin cushion, autumn bunting and lots more.

Pick up yours at Aldi from Thursday for £3.99 per pack.

Puzzle a Day Books

Puzzle a Day Books (Image: Aldi)

Like to solve a puzzle? Why not try solving one every day for the next year with these books.

They come with 365 puzzles to complete and customers can choose from four types of puzzles: Brain Training, Crosswords, Sudoku or Wordsearches.

Ideal for keeping you entertained on a rainy day or for killing time in a waiting room, these puzzle books cost £2.99 at Aldi.

Art Set Assortments

Art Set Assortments (Image: Aldi)

Learn a new skill with these art set books, including how to draw, how to write calligraphy and more.

Each set comes with everything you need to give the activity a go as well as a 48-page instruction book.

For £6.99 each, customers can choose from Modern Calligraphy Kit, Comic Book Art, Creative Lettering Masterclass, Drawing Techniques, How to Draw Manga or The Ultimate Colouring Experience.

Lidl’s middle aisle

The middle aisle at Lidl is set to offer shoppers university essentials and household gadgets including an air fryer, carpet cleaner and more from Thursday.

You can find all the middle aisle items via the Lidl website.

Salter Hot Air Fryer – 3.2L

Salter Hot Air Fryer – 3.2L (Image: Lidl)

Whether you’re heading off to university or want to upgrade your kitchen appliances, this air fryer could be the purchase you need to make.

Cook healthier meals with little to no oil with this air fryer which has an adjustable temperature control and a removable cooking tray for cleaning.

The temperature ranges from 80-200C and has a 3.2L capacity.

This air fryer could be yours for £39.99.

VAX Spotwash Carpet Cleaner

VAX Spotwash Carpet Cleaner (Image: Lidl)

This carpet cleaner is designed to remove spills and stains and can be used to clean carpets, upholstery, stairs, car interiors and sealed hard floors.

It has a compact design and a 1.5m long hose plus a self-cleaning function, allowing it to flush out any dirt in the hose after use.

This portable carpet cleaner could be yours for £89.99.