The show, which aired on ITV over 20 years ago, followed a group of slimming club members and their struggles to lose weight.

The programme starred future Gavin and Stacey creators, James Corden and Ruth Jones, seeing the pair introduced to one another.

Fat Friends film in the works to honour the late Kay Mellor who 'helped change so many' lives

A source told The Sun that a film was in the works to honour the late Kay Mellor who is said to have changed the lives of the actors on the show.

The source said: “The film would also be a huge tribute to Kay who helped change so many of the cast’s lives."

They added that the project was in its very "early days".

It was also claimed that the cast has been approached about the movie with the source explaining: “If it gets the green light, James will reprise his role as Jamie Rymer, while Ruth will play Kelly Chadwick again."

Gayner Faye, who played Lauren Harris on the programme, revealed that she would take part in the film, saying: "We’re revisiting the characters and it’s really exciting. Hopefully we’re shooting it next year.”

James Corden, who shot to fame off the back of the Leeds-based drama, said of Kay: “She changed my life when she cast me. She saw something in me that no one had before that point. She gave so many people their first chances.”

Ruth Jones, who co-created Gavin and Stacey, also paid a heartfelt tribute to the writer, saying Fat Friends was a “massive turning point" in her career.

"I will be eternally grateful to her for what she did for me. British television has lost one of its greats. Thank you Kay for all that you gave us. I cannot believe you’ve gone," the 'Nessa' actor added.