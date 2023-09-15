Doctor Who returns in November 2023 with three special episodes to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the popular British Sci-fi series.

David Tennant is returning as the 14th Doctor before Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the 15th Doctor will air over the festive period.

Miriam Margolyes to play "iconic character" in upcoming Doctor Who specials

The BAFTA-winning Miriam Margolyes will be lending her voice to the iconic character Beep the Meep in the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials.

The Meep is a fury creature which has been adapted from The Star Beast comic strip.

The Harry Potter star said she was "very happy" to finally be making her Doctor Who debut.

Margolyes said: "I’m relieved I got to work on Doctor Who before I died. With sci-fi you never know. Thank you for making an old woman very happy.”

Meep Meep! Miriam Margolyes joins the cast of the #DoctorWho 60th anniversary specials as the voice of the Meep ✨



Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/mDDf88CKvh pic.twitter.com/oUFHw2kTQ9 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) September 14, 2023

She will star in the Doctor Who specials alongside Tennant and Catherine Tate who is reprising her role of Donna Noble.

The trailer for November's episodes also reveals Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) is set to feature in the specials, rumoured to be playing the role of Doctor Who villain the Celestial Toymaker.

There will be three 60th anniversary Doctor Who specials:

Special 1: The Star Beast

Episode 2: Wild Blue Yonder

Episode 3: The Giggle

Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC in November 2023 and you can catch up on previous episodes on BBC iPlayer.