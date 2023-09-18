The supermarket is recalling its Morrisons Spanish Chorizo Ring due to the risk.

Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

The affected product has a best before date of December 8 and a pack size of 200g.

Friday 15 September 2023 - @Morrisons recalls Morrisons Spanish Chorizo Ring because of the presence of salmonella #FoodAlert https://t.co/W89Jk3eWCM pic.twitter.com/WE7E12QWdW — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) September 15, 2023

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “Morrisons is recalling the above product and has issued point-of-sale notices to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund (with or without a receipt).”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.