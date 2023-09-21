All your favourites are back from Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) to Dr Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and everyone in between.

There will also be some new faces as part of season 4 including Dan Levy from Schitts Creek.

Before you get started on the new season of Sex Education here's a refresher on the returning cast members and also the new faces you can expect to see.

here's a handy recap of where we left things, courtesy of dr milburn pic.twitter.com/KT453Bf8Sh — sex education (@sexeducation) September 5, 2023

Sex Education cast

Returning cast members

Returning cast members for Sex Education season 4 include:

Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn

Gillian Anderson as Dr Jean Milburn

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley

Connor Swindells as Adam Groff

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs

Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff

Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews

Dua Saleh as Cal Bowman

George Robinson as Isaac Goodwin

Samantha Spiro as Maureen Groff

Rakhee Thakrar as Emily Sands

Jim Howick as Colin Hendricks

The likes of Tanya Reynolds (Lily Iglehart), Patricia Allison (Ola Nyman) and Michael Persbrandt (Jakob Nyman), according to Radio Times, will not be returning for season 4.

New cast members

There will be a range of new characters joining the popular Netflix show for season 4 to fill the void left by those departing cast members.

entering our climax era. s4 is now streaming 🥹 pic.twitter.com/jYEm4ydhsF — sex education (@sexeducation) September 21, 2023

New cast members coming to season 4 of Sex Education include:

Dan Levy (Schitts Creek) as Thomas Molloy

Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who) as Sarah 'O' Owen

Alexandra James (Backstage) as Aisha

Lisa McGrills (Last Night in Soho) as Joanna

Anthony Lexa as Abbi

Felix Mufti as Roman

What time is Sex Education coming out on Netflix?

After two years, the wait is finally over for Sex Education fans.

Season 4 of Sex Education is available to watch on Netflix now.