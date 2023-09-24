Welsh dancer Amy was missing from last night’s first live show as the star is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Saturday night (September 23) was gleaming with glitz, glamour and impressive dance routines from all 15 contestants for the first time during week one.

The Strictly professionals and celebrities also received good news as they were told none of the couples were being eliminated.

At the end of the night, Nigel Harman and Katya Jones topped the leaderboard with a score of 32 after closing the show with a Paso Doble.

Amy Dowden is hoping to return to Strictly Come Dancing

Earlier on Saturday, Amy posted a picture of herself from a Strictly promo shoot wearing a sparkly orange and brown-toned dress.

The 33-year-old posted a sweet message to her fellow Strictly cast in the caption, saying: "Happy live show day @bbcstrictly. Wishing the entire team a fabulous show and I know it’s going to be amazing! I’ve been kept up to date with the pros and a few sneaky FaceTimes!

She added: “Literally can’t wait to watch and support you all. Hopefully I’ll be there in a few weeks,” along with a praying hands emoji and love heart.

Professional dancer Dianne Buswell who is partnered with EastEnders favourite Bobby Brazier this year commented underneath: "thinking of you. we all miss you …… but i already have a smile on my face thinking of this time next year when your gonna be back dancing with us again xxxx”

Strictly delighted fans when they showed the opening credits on BBC One which included Amy dancing on screen as this year’s line-up was introduced.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, one person said: “Sad that Amy Dowden can't be on this series of #Strictly - she was always one of my faves and will be again! Good luck to her.”

Another added: “I’m sure all the Strictly family will wish Amy Dowden the best of luck with her cancer battle. She is such a lovely lady with a heart of gold. You can beat this Amy. #Strictly”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, September 30 from 6.20pm.