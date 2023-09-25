Mr Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said “households are still under real pressure from higher living costs” and shoppers were doing all they could to reduce their grocery bills.

The Aldi boss revealed he had noticed a trend, and there were three common ways shoppers had been attempting to lower their grocery bills since the beginning of the cost-of-living crisis.

Aldi boss reveals 3 ways shoppers reduce their grocery bill

Mr Hurley said the three things people were doing to lower their grocery bills were:

Making fewer trips the the supermarket Buying more own-branded items Switching which supermarket chain they use more regularly

He said: "Although inflation is easing, households are still under real pressure from higher living costs.

“As a result, Britain is shopping very differently to how it did 18 months ago – fewer trips, more own label products, and switching supermarkets in search of better value.

“What we’re seeing is a new generation of savvy shoppers who’ve turned their back on traditional, full-price supermarkets in favour of transparent, low prices, which is what we’re famous for.

“That’s why we’re still welcoming more and more customers through our doors – people who come to us for our low prices but stay for the award-winning quality of our exclusive brands.”

Aldi was named Which? cheapest supermarket for the 14th consecutive month in September.

The supermarket giant also revealed recently it plans to open 500 new stores across the UK in the coming years, including 18 in 2023.

