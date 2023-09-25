The A Place In The Sun presenter shared the exciting news on the popular social media platform Instagram, telling fans that a brand new episode of Escape To The Country would air.

The episode will air on BBC One at 3pm.

Escape To The Country returns with Jonnie Irwin amid presenter's cancer diagnosis

The A Place In The Sun star said: "Good news to start the week, there’s a brand new episode of @escape_country airing tomorrow on @bbcone at 3 pm and it’s one of mine!

"I head down to Somerset and look at some fantastic rural properties in some beautiful locations. Plus I also get to visit a cider farm- perks of the job. Hope you enjoy!"

This comes after Jonnie Irwin was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2022, seeing the television star admit: "I don't know how long I have left".

Speaking with Hello Magazine, he said: "Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being given six months to live.

“I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was on her own pretty much. That was devastating.

“All I could do was apologise to her. I felt so responsible.”

Irwin and his wife Jessica, who share a three-year-old son and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac, originally opted to keep the illness quiet.

However, this later changed when Irwin explained: "It’s got to the point now where it feels like I’m carrying a dirty secret, it’s become a monkey on my back.

“I hope that by shaking that monkey off I might inspire people who are living with life-limiting prospects to make the most of every day, to help them see that you can live a positive life, even though you are dying."