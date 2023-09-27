Mars Wrigley UK has revealed the new series launch of “Bounty-only tubs” – the first of its kind from the brand.

It’s been dubbed the “Bounty Centrepiece” as the bespoke hexagonal-shaped tubs are packed choc-full of mini–Bounty bars (ideal to stock up on in time for the festive season).

The news comes following years of national debate on the merits and failings of the Bounty Bar, culminating in Mars removing the chocolate from select Celebrations tubs last Christmas.

At the time of the decision in 2022, Emily Owen, Mars Wrigley’s head of Celebrations festive cheer, said: "Christmas is the time for giving – but it seems this year, the British public are keen for us to take away…Bounty.

"Last year, we gave customers the opportunity to return their unwanted Bounty chocolates. Now, off the back of public demand, we’re trialling taking them out of the tub altogether.

"You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone! And to those loyal (and secret) Bounty lovers out there, there’s still a chance they’ll make a return after the trial."

Where can I buy Bounty-only chocolate tubs in the UK?





Loyal Bounty fans will be able to get their hands on the tubs in selected Tesco stores up and down the country with 300,000 available from September 27.

Kerry Cavanaugh, Mars Wrigley UK, business unit director said: "Last year, Bounty lovers made their voices heard and it’s time we gave something back.

"We hope the Bounty Centrepiece will help ease the pain we caused when we removed Bounty last year. We’re excited to see how these tubs are received…are you a Bounty lover, or a hater?!"