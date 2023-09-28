Starting from Thursday September 28, customers can shop a range of products, including clothing, kitchen essentials and more.

With new deals on offer, those wanting to know what treasures lie within the middle aisles need to look no further.

Aldi and Lidl have something for everyone, so get ready to grab a deal this week.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

Aldi Specialbuys

From Thursday, shoppers will find home essentials, motoring bits and more in the middle aisle of Aldi.

You can find all of the upcoming Specialbuys via the Aldi website.

Auto XS Boot Protector

Auto XS Boot Protector (Image: Aldi)

With autumn walks finding their way into our lives as the weather gets cooler and the leaves get crunchier, you might be wondering how to protect your car boot from the muddy wellington boots and wet coats.

This boot protector helps to keep your boot tidy and clean no matter what messy bits and bobs you’re transporting.

It’s heavy duty, claw resistant and made from a water-resistant fabric.

It fits most vehicles and can be yours for £11.99.

Pumpkin Ceramic Casserole Dish

Pumpkin Ceramic Casserole Dish (Image: Aldi)

Add an autumnal touch to your kitchen with these pumpkin-shaped casserole dishes.

If you’re in need of a winter warmer this autumn, you can add some style to your home with these dishes, inspired by Le Creuset's popular cast iron pumpkin dish that costs £269.

Aldi's own version saves shoppers £252.01, costing just £16.99 each.

They’re available in both orange and white.

Easy Home Winged Heated Airer

Easy Home Winged Heated Airer (Image: Aldi)

Drying washing in the autumn and winter months can be difficult with less opportunity to hang it outside in warm, pleasant weather.

Instead, you might turn to drying your clothes inside and this heated airer could be just what you need to speed up the process.

It has 18 heated bars and can be folded away for storage.

Customers can pick one up at Aldi for £39.99.

Lidl’s middle aisle

The middle aisle at Lidl is set to offer shoppers a variety of car care items and DIY equipment from Thursday.

You can find all the middle aisle items via the Lidl website.

Car accessories

There are plenty of car accessories to choose from (Image: Lidl)

Some of the car accessories being sold at Lidl from Thursday include:

Car Boot Protector

Car Boot Organiser

Car Boot Hanging Organiser

Car Boot & Bumper Protector

Whether you’re looking to protect your boot from pet hair and dirt or you want to keep the boot of your car tidy, Lidl has plenty of car care essentials to help you out.

The items listed above all cost £4.99 each.

Ultimate Speed Heated Seat Cover

Ultimate Speed Heated Seat Cover (Image: Lidl)

Ideal for journeys on cold days, this heated seat cover could be just what you need as we head into the cooler months.

Some cars have built in heated seats but if you haven’t but would like to recover from the cold while on the move, this could be ideal for you.

It fits all standard car seats and has two heating levels.

Get yours at Lidl for £9.99.