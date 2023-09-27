The actress is the second celebrity to be revealed in the lineup as she joins World Champion boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, so far.

The 52-year-old joined British soap opera Coronation Street this year as Cassie Plummer.

It was revealed on ITV’s This Morning on Wednesday that she’d be swapping the cobbles for the ice.

It's showtime, Sweeney! ✨ Soap Star @ClaireSweeney takes to the greatest show on ice in the new year. #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/tjmzMmC2SR — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) September 27, 2023

Claire Sweeney joins Dancing On Ice 2024 line up

She said: “I’m really looking forward to going to an ice rink with my son and actually being able to skate and not have to use the penguins they give you to help you stay upright!”

She added: “I’ve had to wear my boots around the house… I haven’t stepped on the ice yet.”

Sweeney has credits in TV shows Brookside, Doctors, Benidorm and Holby City.

She has also starred in productions, including 9 To 5 The Musical in 2022 and the 2011UK tour of Legally Blonde.

Who will present Dancing On Ice?





It is not yet known who will be presenting Dancing On Ice next year after long-time host Phillip Schofield resigned from ITV in May.

This came after he admitted to having a relationship with a younger male former colleague on This Morning.

Schofield had presented the skating competition since its launch in 2006 alongside Holly Willoughby, his former This Morning co-host.

Willoughby has returned to This Morning duties amid the furore of the Schofield affair but it isn’t known if she’ll also return to host Dancing On Ice.

When is Dancing On Ice returning?





Dancing On Ice will return to ITV and ITVX in 2024 with a new cast of 12 celebrities.

They will take to the ice with their professional partners as they try to impress the judges and viewers at home.