The chocolatier is recalling the Hotel Chocolat Choose Your Poison product because of the possible presence of glass, making it unsafe to eat.

The affected product is sold in Hotel Chocolat stores, online and in John Lewis stores.

They have lot numbers of 23205, 23206 and 23207, and a best before date of January 2024.

Wednesday 27 September 2023 - @HotelChocolat recalls Hotel Chocolat Choose Your Poison because it may contain pieces of glass. https://t.co/Tm7467b0Sw#FoodAlert pic.twitter.com/ZIAhnNHNFm — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) September 27, 2023

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have warned customers not to eat the chocolate if they have already purchased it.

A spokesman said: “Hotel Chocolat is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“For further information contact Hotel Chocolat at help@hotelchocolat.com.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers.