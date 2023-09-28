Spearritt is the third contestant revealed to be taking part in Dancing on Ice 2024.

Yesterday it was announced World Champion boxer Ricky Hatton MBE and Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney would be the first two celebrities joining the new series of the ITV show.

There are another nine celebrities yet to be revealed - with 12 contestants set to take to the ice in the new season of the ITV show in 2024.

Actress and Singer @hannahspearritt is used to hitting those high notes, but this January she’ll be hitting the ice when #DancingOnIce returns! ⛸️ pic.twitter.com/QUrqvwEkuk — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) September 28, 2023

Hannah Spearritt joins Dancing on Ice 2024 line up

S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt revealed she would be taking part in Dancing on Ice 2024 on Good Morning Britain (GMB) today.

Spearritt, in a short clip aired on GMB, said: "Hello Good Morning Britain, I've got a little secret to tell you, something I'm very excited about.

"I'm going to be on Dancing on Ice in 2024 and I'm very excited. So I'm going to keep you up to date on my training and we're going to have some fun."

⛸️ Breaking News! ❄️



Get ready to 'Reach' for the ice, because Hannah Spearritt from S Club 7 is lacing up her skates for Dancing on Ice next year! 🕺💃 pic.twitter.com/lBOGNMIfnJ — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 28, 2023

Who will present Dancing On Ice?





It is not yet known who will be presenting Dancing On Ice next year after long-time host Phillip Schofield resigned from ITV in May.

This came after he admitted to having a relationship with a younger male former colleague on This Morning.

Schofield had presented the skating competition since its launch in 2006 alongside his former This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby.

When is Dancing On Ice returning?





Dancing On Ice will return to ITV and ITVX in 2024 with a new cast of 12 celebrities.

They will take to the ice with their professional partners as they try to impress the judges and viewers at home.

An exact date for the new series is yet to be announced by ITV.