It comes after Edwards was suspended back in July after claims he paid thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images, with the police later sharing that no evidence of criminal wrongdoing was found by the presenter.

It is expected that the newsreader will not return to screens as BBC insiders suggest that Edward’s replacement is set to be announced soon.

As The Times report that Clive Myrie will take over Edwards role on BBC News at Ten.

Clive Myrie to replace Huw Edwards on BBC News at Ten

Clive Myrie. (Image: PA)

Clive’s take over follows BBC insiders sharing that the reporter featured in the three-minute video of the BBC’s ‘mission statement’ by BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness.

In the video, it's reported that presenters on the BBC discuss the ‘values’ of the broadcaster with clarity, fairness and transparency said to be at the top of the list.

Now insiders at the BBC have been sharing claims that Clive is ‘confirmed’ as Huw’s replacement after a meeting highly suggested he would take over.

Huw was previously one of the paid journalists at the BBC with a salary of between £435,000 to £440,000 a year.

Other possible candidates to take over BBC News at Ten include Sophie Raworth, Fiona Bruce, Nick Robinson and Laura Kuenssberg.