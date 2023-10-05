The Glowberry flavour of Prime is extremely rare and has proven hard to come by in the UK for many shoppers.

Aldi revealed last week it was set to become one of the first UK supermarkets to launch the ultra-rare Glowberry Prime on Thursday, October 5.

The new Prime flavour tastes of sour apple berries and comes in a glow-in-the-dark bottle.

KSI was gonna work the tills for us on launch day but he’s on Holiday x https://t.co/9X0sIru6sr — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) September 28, 2023

Aldi delays launch of ultra rare Glowberry Prime

Glowberry Prime was set to be available as part of Aldi's Specialbuys from today for £1.99 with a limit of one per customer due to demand.

Shoppers visited Aldi supermarkets across the UK this morning (October 5) in the hope of securing a bottle of the ultra-rare Prime flavour only to leave empty-handed.

Disappointed customers took to social media to express their anger at the supermarket chain.

One Prime fan on X (formerly Twitter) said: "Went first thing this morning to purchase one and how convenient the delivery has let them down!!! Absolute con!!! #fakeadvertising."

While another Aldi shopper commented: "When is this (Glowberry Prime) going to be in your stores, went this morning but nothing."

A third person added: "Why you lying 3 ALDIs no glowberry prime."

Did you go searching for a bottle of Glowberry Prime at your local Aldi store? (Image: Aldi)

Aldi replied to comments from shoppers on X apologising for the inconvenience but were unable to confirm when Glowberry Prime would be available in stores.

An Aldi spokesperson, replying to one comment on X, said: "We apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment caused by this.

"We expect stores to be stocked soon and will announce the confirmed date as soon as we can."

Aldi is not the only UK supermarket waiting on Glowberry Prime according to Prime Tracker.

Morrisons' delivery didn't arrive.



Spar are teasing an announcement at 12pm which could be Glowberry fyi...we're not too sure if it is.



Aldi doesn't have a new date either fyi...



5 weeks on from 'launch'...still not a single bottle in sight. https://t.co/6IxXrMW12C — PRIME Tracker (@prime_tracker) October 5, 2023

Morrisons was also due to have stock of the rare Prime delivered, but Prime Tracker said it didn't arrive.

Prime Tracker added: "5 weeks on from 'launch'...still not a single bottle in sight."

Prime Hydration - which was created by British rapper KSI and American influencer Logan Paul - is 10% coconut water, contains electrolytes, B vitamins and BCAAs, while also having zero sugar and only around 20 calories per bottle.