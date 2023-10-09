The supermarket giant is hiring 3,000 new members of staff ahead of the festive period.

The roles on offer are both temporary and permanent in-store positions, with responsibilities including replenishing stock and providing further assistance to customers during the busy Christmas season.

Roles available will include Store Assistants, managerial positions and cleaners.

In addition, Aldi is also recruiting across its Regional Distribution Centres in the UK, with around 1,500 roles available, including Warehouse Selectors, Logistics Assistants, and Warehouse Cleaners.

It follows the supermarket’s long-term commitment to have 1,500 stores across the UK to meet growing demand.

You can view the current Aldi vacancies here.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “It’s never been more important to us to make affordable high-quality food accessible to all, especially at Christmas.

"That’s why we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of new colleagues to our stores and Regional Distribution Centres over the coming months.

“Our colleagues play such a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked throughout the year, which is why we will once again be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a way to say thank you for their continued hard work.”

Starting pay for Store Assistants at Aldi is an industry-leading £11.40 per hour nationally, and £12.85 per hour inside the M25. Aldi also remains the only supermarket in the UK to offer paid breaks.