The news was originally announced on the show's official X (formally Twitter) account where it was revealed: "Some more news from DOI HQ.

"@TheMattEvers is hanging up his skates and won't be taking part in the new series. Matt will always be a part of the Dancing On Ice family and we wish him all the very best for the future."

Matt Evers speaks out after quitting Dancing on Ice

Soon after Matt Evers released a statement, telling fans of the ITV show: “I have some news to share. I knew this day would come at some point but I won’t be returning to Dancing On Ice this series… After 15 series of the show it was sadly time to hang up the skates for now.

“I have loved every minute of it (honestly!), I’ve had some incredible partners over the years and we have created some fantastic TV moments.

“I mean who can forget that fall from Gemma (Collins), or the wardrobe malfunction from Pamela (Anderson). And I was honoured to make history with (Ian ‘H’ Watkins from Steps) as the first ever UK same sex televised partnership.”

He added: “I’ll miss each and everyone on the show, in front and behind the camera – and all of you the fans too. But of course I’ll be watching and commenting – which I can now be totally 100% honest about so watch out – haha.”

This comes after it was revealed that Googlebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb would not be competing in the 2024 series after sustaining an ankle injury during training.

The show announced the news on X, telling viewers: "Stephen Lustig-Webb has to withdraw from this year’s show due an injury he sustained to his ankle during training. He is still very much a part of the our DOI family and we will be helping to support Stephen. We wish him well with his recovery."