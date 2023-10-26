The Gogglebox star - who revealed recently he and husband Daniel Lustig were stepping away from the Channel 4 show - had been set to take part in Dancing on Ice 2024, but was forced to withdraw after sustaining an injury during training.

A Dancing on Ice spokesperson, revealing the news on Saturday (October 21), said: “Stephen Lustig-Webb has had to withdraw from the show due to an injury he sustained to his ankle during training.

“He is still very much a part of the Dancing On Ice family, we will be helping to support Stephen and we wish him well with his recovery.”

Stephen Lustig-Webb reveals why he withdrew from Dancing on Ice 2024

Lustig-Webb took to Instagram on Wednesday (October 25) to thank everyone for their support following his withdrawal from Dancing on Ice 2024 and to explain what happened.

In a post, with a picture of him with his foot/leg in a cast, he said: "Thank you for all of your kind words and messages.

"On Wednesday last week during my training session for Dancing on Ice I fell and broke my left ankle.

"I’ve had surgery and will be on crutches for a few months meaning, I’ve had to leave the competition which I’m absolutely gutted about.

"I was having so much fun and enjoying learning to skate.

"I will of course be keeping a close eye on all of the other celebs and pros and supporting them all the way.

"Unfortunately, I will also have to pull out of the London Marathon. I’m doing my best to keep my spirits up and will hopefully be back on my feet again very soon."

ITV reveals Eddie "The Eagle" will replace Stephen Lustig-Webb on Dancing on Ice 2024

ITV has revealed that Olympic ski jumper Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards will replace the injured Lustig-Webb on Dancing on Ice 2024.

The Eagle had landed on ice! 🦅



Edwards, 59, rose to fame in 1988 when he became the first British ski jumper to compete at the Winter Olympics since 1928.

He finished last in both the 70m and 90m events.

His story has since been dramatised becoming a movie back in 2016 featuring Taron Egerton, who portrayed Edwards, and Australian actor Hugh Jackman.

Speaking about his upcoming appearance on Dancing on Ice, the former ski jumper said: “It’s bittersweet as whilst I’m delighted to be taking part in the new series I’m gutted for Stephen and wish him a speedy recovery.

“Dancing On Ice is a show I’ve always wanted to do. It’s a challenge I think I’m going to relish!”

Dancing on Ice 2024 full line-up

The 12 celebrities who will be taking part in Dancing on Ice 2024 are:

Ricky Hatton MBE (World Champion boxer)

Claire Sweeney (Coronation Street)

Hannah Spearritt (S Club 7)

Amber Davies (Love Island winner and West End performer)

Greg Rutherford MBE (Olympic Gold Medalist in Long Jump)

Miles Nazaire (Made in Chelsea)

Lou Sanders (Comedian)

Ricky Norwood (EastEnders)

Adele Roberts (DJ and broadcaster)

Ryan Thomas (Actor - formerly from Coronation Street)

Roxy Shahidi (Emmerdale)

Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards (Olympic ski jumper)

When will Dancing on Ice 2024 be on TV?





The 12 new contestants will take to the ice with their professional partners in 2024 as they try to impress the judges and viewers at home.

Dancing On Ice is set to return to ITV1 and ITVX in January 2024.