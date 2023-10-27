The 33-year-old from Caerphilly was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year and has been going through treatment since.

But Amy has now revealed “the finish line is in sight” and that she should be “ringing that chemo bell” after the next session.

Over the last few weeks, Strictly viewers have been delighted to see surprise appearances from Amy on the recent live shows of the BBC dancing competition alongside the other professionals.

Strictly’s Amy Dowden says ‘the finish line is in sight’ amid cancer treatment

Posting to her 595k Instagram followers, she shared a photo of herself covered with a cosy grey blanket and a “fellow pink lady” both holding up seven fingers to demonstrate seven rounds of chemotherapy.

In the caption, she wrote: “Yayyyyy my blood platelets were all good to go for chemo 7 and it was lovely @kiimmbo.6 7th too (a fellow pink sister on a similar journey) for us both next session we should be ringing that chemo bell and I simply cannot wait!

“So good to chat again today all things chemo and breast cancer. The finish line is in sight for us lovely. Thanks as always to the incredible Sheldon Unit who always go above and beyond to make us comfortable and happy as can be! Right I’m on the sofa resting up. thanks all for crossing everything and for all your well wishes!”

Both fans and lots of the Strictly cast have commented with hundreds of best wishes.

Vito Coppola replied: “Beautiful Amy we are counting with you every single day and we cannot wait for your return and personally I’m looking forward to spin and lift youuuuu,” along with a grinning face and strong arm emoji.”

“Let’s goooo Amyyyyy,” he added.

This person said: “Ahhhh Amy!!! Big love from sunny Spain, all of us have been waiting for some news here and crossing everything, eyes included, and hoping you’d be okay with your platelets. We love you! Will raise a glass tonight for those platelets playing ball! Much love our Welsh warrrrrrior! Dana x”

Strictly: It Takes Two host Fleur East also posted: “one step closer to ringing that bell!”

Another account wrote: “Keep on going Amy, you are strong, sending good vibes to you and all your pink sisters.”

Amy’s latest health update comes after the talented dancer recently decided to shave her hair due to the side effects of treatment, which she documented in an emotional video surrounded by her friends and family.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on October 28 from 6.45pm.