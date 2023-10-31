However, it is important to remember the rules around fireworks, especially when falling on the wrong side of the law could see you fined up to £5,000.

Bonfire Night is an annual celebration where people across the UK celebrate with colourful firework displays.

The law on firework displays

In England and Wales it is against the law to set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am. (Canva)

However, there are certain rules you should be aware of, especially if you are planning a display from home which could risk “unlimited” fines and six months on prison.

You could also face an on-the-spot fine of £90, reports The Mirror.

Several councils including Brent and Sheffield say local residents can be fined as much as £5,000.

There are certain exceptions to this under the Fireworks Regulations 2004, notably Bonfire Night being midnight and Diwali with cut off point of 1am.

Rules on fireworks in Scotland mean fireworks can only be used between 6pm and 11pm (or midnight on November 5) by the general public.

Causing unnecessary stress to animals

Anyone with pets will know how distressing Bonfire Night can be. (PA)

Anyone who is the proud owner of pets will know that this can be a distressing time of year for their four-legged friends.

But did you know, causing unnecessary stress to animals, even through fireworks, is technically a crime?

It can lead to a hefty fine and even possible jail time.

People found to have caused "unnecessary suffering to an animal" falls under the Animal Welfare Act of 2006 and could see those guilty hit with an enormous and unlimited fine.

It is not clear what counts as suffering but the RSPCA has suggested that animals "trembling" in fear and "shaking, panting, and drooling" are clear signs of distress.