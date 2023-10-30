The 55-year-old from Carmarthen underwent surgery for metastatic cancer of the head and neck, followed by sessions of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Just last week, he revealed his first clear cancer scan which overjoyed fans.

Now, Gilbert has told the Radio Times he and his wife, Sian Harries, are freshly set on having a family.

"There's a lot of laughs in cancer, you've got to laugh!"



"It's been a long process for us, and we are still very open to all the many and varied means of being parents. It's completely focused the mind," he said.

"I'm not sorry I've had cancer. It's an odd thing to say, and I feel terrible for my wife. But I feel I can help other people, being there for friends, holding other people's hands."

Gilbert said he believed the new documentary could "help a lot of other people".

"I like having a sense of purpose," he added.

"I've seen for myself how important bringing more to the table is. All I've seen is love and care and kindness, and it makes me more hopeful for humanity.

"It's a cliché, but life now tastes a whole lot sweeter than it did. I don't feel like life has given me lemons, I feel like it's given me a lovely trifle."

"I'm going to keep fundraising for them as long as I can"





As a celebrity patron and fundraiser for Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, Gilbert said it was strange to receive treatment from the cancer centre he had supported for 10 years.

"I'm a patient and I'm the patron of that hospital. So, I'm in quite a weird position where I am having chemotherapy in a room with pictures of me on the wall.

"It's so surreal and weird, you can't imagine. In the past, my motivation for fundraising was that it was a great hospital, and it was a privilege to be able to raise money for them. And now, obviously, it's even more significant because I owe them my life now.

"I'm going to keep fundraising for them as long as I can."