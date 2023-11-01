Fans of the BBC series can watch all their favourite episodes in one place – The Whoniverse.

They will also be able to watch the first Whoniverse series, called Tales of the TARDIS, on the streaming platform.

In a tweet shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, the official Doctor Who account welcomed fans to the Whoniverse, saying: “The TARDIS doors are open… #iPlayer welcomes the biggest collection of #DoctorWho, with over 800 episodes of Doctor Who and its vast worlds beyond, available from 1st November”

The tweet is accompanied by a clip showing the introduction of the Whoniverse.

Fans shared their reactions with one replying with two eye heart emojis, saying: “OMG this is actually gorgeous! Very marvel intro esk! LOVE

“So excited”

On Tuesday, October 31, another said: “It’s like Christmas Eve for me honestly… cannot wait to binge all the Tales from the Tardis tomorrow!!!”

With a blue heart emoji, a third said: “Finally getting the treatment it deserves. So excited for this”

International Doctor Who fans replied to the tweet asking for the content to be made available overseas as BBC iPlayer is only available in the UK.

What is the Whoniverse?





The Doctor Who website describes the Whoniverse as “the world where you can find every Doctor, every companion, and terrifyingly, hundreds of monsters that have appeared in Doctor Who.”

The Whoniverse will have a new logo and all Doctor Who content will have a new ident.

The website explains that the Whoniverse will “continuously expand”.

Tales of the TARDIS will be the first exclusive content to be added to the Whoniverse, giving fans a new six-part series to look forward to.

The series will reunite “beloved classic Doctor Who duos, as they board a very special TARDIS on a nostalgic voyage through space and time.”

You can find out more about the new Whoniverse series via the Doctor Who website.