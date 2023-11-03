Sainsbury’s also have an active food recall in place over fears of a product being contaminated by a disease-causing bacteria linked to meningitis.

We have rounded up the ongoing product recalls you should be aware of.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

Tesco recall

Tesco is recalling Tesco 20 Crispy Caramel Bites, with best-before dates of up to and including December 4, 2023.

Tesco said: “Please do not consume this product and return it to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

Friday 27 October 2023 - @Tesco recalls Tesco 20 Crispy Caramel Bites because of undeclared egg #FoodAllergy https://t.co/24nRk4gSWx pic.twitter.com/blZhDyFYsW — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) October 27, 2023

“Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused.

“If you require further details, please contact Customer Services directly on 0800 505 555.”

Morrisons recall

Morrisons recalls Morrisons Market Street 18 Caramel Crispy Bites with best-before dates including all dates up to and including December 12, 2023.

Saturday 28 October 2023 - @Morrisons recalls Morrisons Market Street 18 Caramel Crispy Bites because of undeclared egg: https://t.co/P0P2qSYeQd#FoodAllergy pic.twitter.com/6pqv22vjz9 — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) October 28, 2023

The supermarket commented: “Please do not eat this product and return it to your nearest store for a full refund. We don't need a receipt.

“No other products are affected by this issue. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.”

Asda recall

Asda is recalling The Bakery at Asda 20 Chocolate Caramel Mini Crisp Bites with a pack size of 200g.

This item has best-before dates including all dates up to and including December 14, 2023.

Asda says: “If you have purchased Asda Chocolate Caramel Mini Crisp Bites (200g} with the above Best Before Dates, please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt.

“No other date codes are affected.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. If you would like any further information please contact Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101.”

Lidl Recall

Lidl has issued a “do not eat” warning and is recalling one of its Deluxe products because it contains milk, which is “not emphasised” in bold on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, reports the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The recalled item is Lidl’s Deluxe Red Cabbage with Apple, Dried Cranberries & Spices, with a pack size of 480g - all date and batch codes are included.

No other Deluxe products in Lidl GB stores are affected by this recall.

Sainsbury's Recall

Sainsbury’s has issued a recall and “do not eat” warning after disease causing bacteria linked to meningitis potentially contaminated one of its products.

The supermarket giant has recalled its Taste the Difference Chorizo Iberico Ring because Listeria monocytogenes have been found in some of the products.

The bacteria can survive and even grow under refrigeration and can cause Listeriosis which can last up to several weeks depending on the severity.

Symptoms include fever, vomiting and headaches, with some cases even resulting in convulsions.

Tuesday 24 October 2023 - @sainsburys recalls Taste the Difference Spanish Chorizo Iberico Ring because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes #FoodAlert https://t.co/Ya1WugVsxC pic.twitter.com/bcyNmVhYFL — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) October 24, 2023

In rare cases, the infection can lead to meningitis.

The affected products come in pack sizes of 200g and have best before dates between November 23 and January 16.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued a “do not eat” warning to anyone who has already bought the product.

A spokesman said: “Sainsbury’s is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

“If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For more information visit Sainsburys.co.uk/help or contact their Careline on 0800 028 8303.”