Therefore it will close on Monday, December 25 and Tuesday, December 26 before reopening on Wednesday, December 27.

Opening hours will vary in the build-up to Christmas, with Aldi operating extended hours to ensure customers can stock up ahead of the big day.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We recognise that Christmas is an important time for many of our colleagues, and keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day gives them more time to spend with their families.

Aldi will be shut on Christmas Day and Boxing Day (Image: PA)

“Customers will have plenty to look forward to in the run-up to Christmas, with more of Aldi’s brand-new Christmas ranges arriving in stores over the next few weeks.”

Aldi looking for new staff over festive period

Aldi also recently announced it is recruiting 3,000 store roles to bolster its team ahead of the festive period, with roles including Store Assistants, managerial positions and cleaners.

Starting pay for Store Assistants at Aldi is £11.40 per hour nationally, and £12.85 per hour inside the M25.

Aldi is also recruiting across its regional distribution centres in the UK, with around 1,500 roles available, including warehouse selectors, logistics assistants and warehouse cleaners.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “It's never been more important to us to make affordable high-quality food accessible to all, especially at Christmas.

"That's why we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of new colleagues to our stores and Regional Distribution Centres over the coming months.

“Our colleagues play such a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked throughout the year, which is why we will once again be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a way to say thank you for their continued hard work."